A £106,000 FUNDING deficit facing areas including trading standards, pest control, licensing and food safety in Blaenau Gwent should not result in reduced services, councillors have said.

A regional collaboration with Torfaen council, which saw trading standards, licensing and environmental health services provided jointly for nearly four years, was ended on November 30.

Blaenau Gwent council is now reviewing the service as it faces a deficit of £106,000 for the next financial year.

Reducing the hours of a job in trading standards has already saved £18,000, with the remaining savings now being considered.

At a general licensing committee meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Wayne Hodgins said he did not want to see the work of the department affected by financial pressures.

“We have had some good results from time to time and you have done a good job there,” he said.

“I do not want to see some of the financial pressures of the department reducing the services.”

Cllr David Wilkshire also praised the work of the department with a “skeleton staff.”

“The staff that we have do an excellent job,” he said.

“Reducing it would have a detrimental impact.”

A council report says front line enforcement services are currently being reviewed, which will “inform any necessary service change and staffing restructure.”

Any staffing reductions would be considered in a full consultation with staff and trade unions.

David Thompson, the council’s service manager for public protection, said the authority will be “working to minimise any impact on front line services.”

The collaboration with Torfaen council – formed amid Welsh Government asking councils to consider mergers in 2015 – was ended after a change in approach since local elections in 2017.

A change in leadership at Torfaen council saw “a significant shift in thinking and approach to front-line service delivery – from collaboration to in-sourcing,” a report says.

Staff working across two systems, within two cultures and two different political planning regimes also led to “increased demands, heightened stress levels and discontent and has resulted in some staff sickness,” a report says.

Blaenau Gwent council would have favoured changing the set up of the collaboration, rather than ending it, but a report says Torfaen’s change in approach to service delivery prevented this.

Mr Thompson said future collaboration is still an option in the future.