PLANS to cut funding for three voluntary sector organisations in Caerphilly by 40 per cent are “foolish” and need to be reconsidered, councillors have said.

Under plans in Caerphilly County Borough Council's draft budget for 2020-2021, funding for Citizens Advice Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) and the Groundwork Trust would be cut from £208,604 to £125,162 – a reduction of £83,442.

But, speaking at a meeting of the authority's Policy and Resources Scrutiny Committee, chairman Cllr James Pritchard said: "I think it would be foolish for this cut to go ahead."

Cllr Elaine Forehead also expressed concerns, saying: “I am deeply concerned about the proposed cuts to the reduction in the voluntary sector budget.

“Looking at the community, there would be a massive impact.

“We can’t take this service away.

“I would like to propose a motion that this goes back to cabinet for its consideration.”

The motion was passed unanimously by committee members.

Cllr Elizabeth Aldworth said it needed “sympathetic consideration”, while Cllr Colin Mann said the proposal “didn’t make sense.”

The council’s interim head of business improvement services Steve Harris said that it was a common theme coming through the consultation period.

Citizens Advice Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent currently receives £136,714, the most funding out of the three groups.

Under the proposals its funding would be reduced by £54,686.

A council report says funding for the groups was reduced this year for the first time since 2008, with the authority warning further cuts for next year were likely.

The proposals will be taken back to cabinet, where they will have a chance to consider views of the policy and resources scrutiny committee.