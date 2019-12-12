A LEADING pharmaceutical company has begun a £9 million expansion of its Tredegar facility - which could create up to 100 new jobs.

The investment involves an extension to PCI Pharma Services premises at the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, which will double the firm's manufacturing capacity, with the new space estimated to be completed by late 2021.

The firm currently employs just over 400 staff at Tredegar.

"The expansion will support some 50 to 100 jobs, with work completed by the end of 2021 and the employment probably in 2022," said Dr Richard Yarwood, PCI Pharma Services' chief scientific officer and the firm's site leader at Tredegar.

"We will be looking at roles in manufacturing as well as development - both formulation and analytical development."

He added: “Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are innovating drug treatments today at a rapid pace and in greater volume.

"As the market continues to grow, we’ve seen an increasing number of clients look to us to provide manufacturing services across the spectrum of dosage forms.

“The expansion at Tredegar will double our large-scale manufacturing capacity to ensure that new and existing customers have their development and supply needs met now and in the future.”

Salim Haffar, chief executive of PCI Pharma Services, said: “This latest investment in Tredegar is part of our ongoing business strategy to remain flexible in an ever-changing marketplace to better service our clients as they work to deliver life-changing therapies to patients, such as key oncology compounds which require high-potent processing expertise.

“Growing our manufacturing capabilities in Tredegar demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing and providing this service to clients who need a supply chain partner throughout the entire process, from drug development to commercialization.”

The Tredegar facility specialises in the development and manufacture of clinical and commercial-scale products, including formulation and analytical development, clinical trial supply, and commercial manufacturing for global markets, supported by in-house packaging and labelling services and on-site testing and release services.