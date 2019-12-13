LABOUR held Caerphilly again as Wayne David was re-elected for the seat he first won in 2001 for the sixth time.

But the party saw its majority cut, with Mr David winning 18,018 votes – down from 22,491 in 2017.

The result was announced just before 2am, with Conservative Jane Pratt claiming second place with 11,185 votes – up from 10,413 votes in 2017.

It was a night of few surprises, and before the result was announced there was little doubt among the candidates that Labour would retain the seat.

Wayne David (centre) with supporters

For Mr David the night was overshadowed by the Conservatives’ predicted majority result across Britain.

After the declaration Mr David said: “Tonight is a proud moment again for me, but it is tinged with disappointment because I am very concerned for the next few years under a Tory majority government.

“What Boris Johnson has in store for the future of this country is anyone’s guess. I’m pleased we’ve won Caerphilly, but we’re involved in politics to win power and change things for the better, and we don’t have the opportunity to do that as we would like for a few years now.”

He added: “What is crucial is that we prepare well for the Assembly elections and that we have control of the Welsh Government. But our problem is that with the Tories having such a strong majority, constituencies like Caerphilly don’t receive the necessary funding and there is little room for manoeuvre.”

Ms Pratt said she was delighted to gain an increase on her 25 percent share of the votes in 2017, and said she feels that minds are beginning to be changed in areas like Caerphilly.

Jane Pratt

She said: “I think the days of Labour dominance in south Wales and Caerphilly is over. People are becoming more ambitious and want more investment in their communities. When I look around at Caerphilly, I see empty shops and unemployment. There comes a time when people decide to stop voting in a traditional way.”

Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle, who was standing in his ninth general election, received 6,424 of the votes. He said he was pleased with his increase from 5,962 in 2017, and added that he wants Caerphilly to become a place where young people want to stay and invest in.

The Brexit Party’s Nathan Gill, who received 4,490 votes, said he believes Brexit will receive a mandate as a result of the broader election picture, and that Mr David’s fall in votes shows Labour “cannot rest on their laurels in South Wales anymore”.

FULL RESULT:

Wayne David (Labour): 18,018 (44.9 per cent)