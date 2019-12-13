THE results are in - and there's no change in Gwent following the General Election.

Although Labour faced a disastrous set of results across the UK, the party's MPs in Gwent all held onto their seats - albeit with slashed majorities across the board.

The Argus' team of reporters were at the counts across Gwent covering the results live. To see the full live coverage click here.

In Newport East and West, Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones were re-elected - although Mrs Jones came within 902 votes of losing the seat. For a report on Newport East click here, and for more on Newport West click here.

Gwent's sole Conservative MP, Monmouth's David Davies, was also re-elected with more than 50 per cent of the vote. For a full report click here.

In Torfaen Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds was re-elected, while Islwyn's Chris Evans also retained his seat - but both saw their majorities slashed. For more on the Torfaen result click here, and for more on Islwyn click here.

The Brexit Party may be the newest political party, but they put in a strong showing in Blaenau Gwent, coming in second to Labour's Nick Smith. For a full report click here.

And in Caerphilly Wayne David - Gwent's longest-serving MP - was also re-elected. For a full report click here.

And for the latest on the national picture, click here.