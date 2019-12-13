A MAN and a woman from Newport are set to go on trial in the spring after they pleaded not guilty to allegations of trafficking class A drugs.

Murtaza Ali, aged 26, of Trinity Place, and Rahmien Fazal, aged 20, of Loftus Avenue, denied possessing cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

They also pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine and crack cocaine during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on Sunday, October 13.

They were represented by Harry Bake and Hashim Salmman and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.

Judge Richard Twomlow remanded Ali in custody and granted Fazal bail.

The duo’s trial is due to start on March 24, 2020 and is expected to last between two and three days.