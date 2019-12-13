CURIOUS families and audiences will have their pick of alternative Christmas shows to see during Wales Millennium Centre’s Performances for the Curious season in December, all of which are on sale now.

The centrepiece will be RED - an exciting new Christmas show co-produced by Wales Millennium Centre and Likely Story. Directed by Hannah McPake, and performed for audiences aged seven plus, RED brings the familiar story of Little Red Riding hood bang up to date, with new, original punk – and rock- inspired songs.

Reflecting on the themes of rewilding and discovering your inner courage, RED will remind children – and their families – that the real adventure lies in straying off the beaten path.

Also on is The Curious Muchness of Stuff and Nonsense - a new show reimagining Lewis Carroll’s Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, performed by a large cast of disabled and non-disabled performers from Odyssey and Woodlands High School, Cardiff.

These shows run from Saturday, December 14, until Sunday, December 29. To see the full programme visit wmc.org.uk/curious