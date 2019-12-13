BLAENAVON residents were in festive spirits last weekend as the town hosted its first Christmas Market.

The event, organised by the town council, saw a number of stalls in Broad Street selling handmade gifts.

Every child received a free present when visiting Santa’s Grotto, and there was musical entertainment and refreshments to keep the celebrations going.

Santa's Grotto at Blaenavon Christmas Market. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

There was even a snow globe for children to play in, turning the town in to a winter wonderland.

Clerk to the town council Kevin Warren said: “We’re very grateful to our residents, visitors and stallholders for making our Christmas market so successful.

“Along with 16 stalls selling fantastic products made by talented local people, we had Santa’s Grotto – with every child getting a free present from Santa – a snowdome, and musical entertainment from Blaenavon Town Band, Rebecca Osmond’s Shining Stars and The Celtic Café.

(Children playing in the snow globe at Blaenavon Christmas Market. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.)

“We also had plenty of food and drink to keep the adults going, and were very fortunate that the weather was fine.

“Many thanks to World Heritage Youth Ambassadors from the Hwb. elves Abby and Charlie for volunteering to help Santa all day, and thanks to town council staff Lyndsey Harris and Rebecca Smith and the councillors who were also there all day helping out.

“This was our first effort and next year’s event will be bigger and better. If you’re a trader who would like to take part in 2020, please let us know, as we’re planning it now.”