PLANS to convert a three-bedroom house into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) have been submitted to Blaenau Gwent council.

The proposal would involve the conversion of a property on Marine Street in Cwm from a three-bedroom house into a five-bedroom HMO.

Four of the bedrooms will be on the first floor, with an additional bedroom on the ground floor.

The HMO will have a kitchen, a living room, two toilets, a shower room and an outdoor terrace.

The plans also include the removal of a garage to create an external parking space

The site has been vacant for two years and sits next to a barber shop and a convenience store. The property was bought by TF Property Group in August 2019.

A supporting statement for the planning application says: “The plan for the property is to renovate to a high standard returning this empty property into affordable housing solution for five individuals with one off-street parking space.”

A decision will be made in the coming months by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.