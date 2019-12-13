AN AWARD-WINNING dance troupe who sold out the Royal Albert Hall and London Palladium are putting on their show at Newport's newest theatre.

The Nutcracker On Ice is being performed by The Imperial Ice Stars at the 1,500 seat International Convention Centre Wales until Sunday, January 5.

They dazzled the crowd on Wednesday, November 11, on the opening night.

There will be a total of 35 performances of the ice show - set against a colourful backdrop and with delightful costumes and magic tricks with added special effects.

The cast of The Nutcracker On Ice on stage. Picture: Paul John Roberts

The show features 23 World, European and national championship level skaters dancing to Tchakovsky's famous score.

It was choreographed by The Imperial Ice Stars' artistic director Tony Mercer and four-time figure skating world champion and double Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Platov.

Tony Mercer said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to be the first company to perform on this ICC Wales stage. To be invited to bring The Nutcracker On Ice to this amazing new venue for the Christmas period is something very special and I think it’s the perfect show to launch this new theatre.

"Christmas is a time for family and for sharing and for being together and this show has something for everyone – whether you are six or 106! It’s a great way to promote the spirit of the season.”

Tickets are still available for evening and matinee performances of The Nutcracker On Ice, taking place almost every day until Sunday, January 5.

This is the first entertainment event to be staged at ICC Wales.

Tickets start from £20.