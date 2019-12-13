THREE storage areas for mobility scooters, as well as a new seating area, at a sheltered housing complex in Magor have been given the green light.

Despite opposition from residents and Magor with Undy community council, Monmouthshire County Council’s delegated panel has approved plans for three mobility scooter stores and a seating area at The Lawns in Magor.

Each scooter store has a capacity of four and would be used for the storage and charging of electric personal vehicles and mobility scooters.

The officer report says: “In most cases mobility scooters are deemed to be an outdoor vehicle and should therefore be stored in suitable areas outside of people’s homes.

“At this time there are no dedicated parking facilities for these vehicles within The Lawns and as a result residents are required to park them in unsecured locations, in close proximity to front doors making them vulnerable to potential theft, vandalism and a health and safety risk due to issues of obstruction.”

However, after consultation the community council recommended that the plans be refused because of the impact the location of the stores would have on residents’ daily lives and the visual impact and practical issues with the use of the building.

The report says: “Whilst it is appreciated that the works would alter the outlook from some the homes, following discussions it has been confirmed that the buildings could not be relocated due to the proximity and access requirements for users and concerns that reduced natural surveillance could inhibit use and could lead to increased potential for vandalism or theft.”

The report acknowledges that the development would result in the loss of some communal open space, but says the need for spaces must be reviewed relative to the storage requirements needed to accommodate the increased number of electric vehicles.