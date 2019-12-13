YOU can have your say on how to tackle air pollution and improve air quality in Wales.

The Clean Air Plan for Wales sets out how the Welsh Government is aiming to take on the largest environmental risk to the public’s health.

Air pollution contributed to between 1,000 and 1,400 deaths in 2017, a report by Public Health Wales estimated.

“Together, we have an opportunity to work towards improving air quality for our children and for future generations,” said minister for environment, energy and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths.

“I urge people to have their say on our plans by responding to the consultation.”

MORE NEWS:

The plan, which will be open for consultation for 12 weeks, sets out a range of actions under four themes: protecting health and wellbeing of current and future generations, supporting environment, ecosystems and biodiversity, supporting a prosperous Wales and supporting sustainable places.

It includes increasing air quality monitoring outside schools and hospitals, investing £60 million in improving walking and cycling routes and expanding existing woodland.

Ms Griffiths added: “Everyone in Wales should be able to breathe healthy air, access healthy and protected natural resources and enjoy sustainable and clean economic growth."

Joseph Carter, chairman of Healthy Air Cymru and Head of BLF Wales said: “The Clean Air Plan provides an opportunity for Welsh Government and Local Authorities to work closer together to achieve the cleanest air possible.

“We're proud of the contributions we have been able to make to the development of the plan and look forward to continuing our work with Welsh Government to promote the positive impacts it can have for our health and the well-being of future generations.”

The full consultation is available to view here and you can submit your views via an online form: https://gov.wales/clean-air-plan-wales