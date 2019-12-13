A MONMOUTHSHIRE man has taken it upon himself to inspire some seasonal goodwill by bedecking his house with hundreds of lights in support of an Alzheimer's charity.

Lee Kealaher, who lives on Ifton Road in Rogiet, decided to make the effort after losing his grandparents to dementia.

"I thought I would do it for them this year," he said.

"This year is the first time I have raised money for charity.

"I have decided to go bigger than ever and raise money for the Alzheimer's Society."

The display features string lights, light-up festive characters and even an illuminated nativity scene complete with wooden stable.

There is also a box where people can leave their letters to Father Christmas.

So far, the display has taken Mr Kealaher more than a month to construct but he is not finished yet.

"I still have more to add to it," he said.

"I'm hoping to get a few more out over the next couple of days."

Alzheimer’s Society is the only UK charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today.

To find out more about the work being carried out by the charity, visit alzheimers.org.uk/about-us