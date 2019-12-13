THE Twang will be supporting Britpop icons Shed Seven at Cardiff Students’ Union’s Great Hall on Monday, December 16.

If Confronted Just Go Mad, the new album by The Twang, sees a fresh direction for band, and is their first album to include vocals from new female vocalists, both of whom also perform for rising star Tom Grennan.

The girls have become an instant hit with twang fans while providing the band with a new optimistic sound.

First single, new fan-favourite Everytime, and recent release Dream have been aired at a string of festival appearances throughout the summer.

The band were also invited to play alongside Doves, Jonny Marr, The Coral and the Kaiser Chiefs to an adoring crowd of ‘bouncy’ fans.

The new album, mixed by Mint Royale legend Neil Claxton, is sure to satisfy the band’s loyal fan-base serving up large slices of the classic Tang emotion that has served them so well over the past decade.

Songs confront the fragility of relationships, the lure of addiction, a cover of an 80s indie classic and even an appearance by leading spoken word artist Polarbear.

Core writes Phil Etheridge and John Watkin have put real emotional energy into making the record, finding a new way of working together which has delivered a sound that feels authentic and exciting.

