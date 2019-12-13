FROM a Newport schoolgirl who swum the length of the channel in memory of her uncle, to Monmouth being named one of Wales’ happiest places, there has been lots of positive news to shout about in Gwent this week.

Here’s a look at all the positive stories across Gwent this week:

Green-fingered volunteers from the Maindee Unlimited community group planted 17 young fruit tree saplings along Corporation Road near the Newport Bus terminal.

The group hope residents will one day be able to pick plums, pears, and apples thanks to the community orchard project.

Woodlands Community Primary School scored 'excellent' in its most recent Estyn report.

The Cwmbran school got top marks in each of the five categories, greatly improving on their positive inspection back in 2014.

A woman from Newport who tried to commit suicide five years ago has turned her life around, and is now helping others with mental health issues by making gift boxes filled with items that will help mental health sufferers deal with their condition.

Chloe Saysell's page ‘Chloe’s Recovery Packages’ now has more than 3,500 followers, and she has delivered more than 250 packages filled with items .

“I fill the boxes with items which help me with my mental health,” she said.

A Newport pensioner spoke about the positive influence of his dog when visiting his wife in a nursing home.

Elwyn Parsons, 74, visits his wife Carolyn at Tregwilym Lodge nursing home in Rogerstone six days a week, along with Badger, his rehomed Jack Russell.

He said being able to take Badger into the home has had a massive influence on his own life as well as the residents.

Dozens of people spent the night sleeping rough at Newport's Rodney Parade to raise awareness of homelessness.

The event was organised by Amazing Grace Spaces as part of the World's Big Sleep Out, and the 64 people who took part were joined by Goldie Lookin' Chain's Graham Taylor and Billy Webb, who were among those to provide entertainment through the night.

Two teachers at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls who suffered from breast cancer have been speaking to students about their experiences.

Jennie Phillips and Nina Price held a talk for sixth form pupils and organised other activities included a fundraising brunch, cake sales, and distributing helpful books about breast cancer.

Carys Davies, a student at Monmouth School for Girls, said: “It was such a brave and honest talk which was delivered so sensitively, with compassion, for a really important cause.”

A Scouts group that could not use their usual grotto at Caldicot Christmas Market were rescued by fundraisers - who raised £1,224 in a fortnight.

The 2nd Caldicot Scouts have used the main grotto in Caldicot Town Centre for the last 10 years, but were told they were no longer able to use it just two weeks before the big day.

After putting out a plea for help on Facebook, mum-of-three Vicky Jones, whose daughter is a Beaver and husband is a long-time volunteer for the group, said she had been blown away by the response.

An eight-year-old girl raised more than £875 for Cancer Research UK by ‘swimming the channel’ in memory of her uncle, Huw Walters. who died in January last year.

“I was thinking of my uncle the whole way through - it’s what kept me swimming,” said Sara Bradshaw.

And finally, Monmouth was declared the second happiest place in Wales, according to property website Rightmove.

83-year-old Rosemary Mclean has just moved to the area from Kent. She said: “It’s a very likeable place and really friendly. People talk to you here more than anywhere I’ve ever been."