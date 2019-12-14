A COMMUNITY group in Chepstow is helping those affected by dementia with the power of song.

Most people involved with ‘Singing for Fun’ – which began eight years ago – suffer from dementia or have had relatives suffer, and they attend Chepstow Methodist Church every Wednesday at 10.30am to “get away from it all”.

The songs focus on memory stimulation and retention, but co-leader Marianne Manser, 77, says the main goal is enjoyment.

“Our hope is that when people come here, they leave happier than when they arrived,” Mrs Manser said. “Our aim is that the songs and the company have a long-lasting impact on people’s well-being as they progress through their journey, whether they have dementia or not.”

Mrs Manser joined the group five years ago after her mother died following a battle with vascular dementia. She said if she was able to attend a group like ‘Singing for Fun’ at that time, it might have changed her outlook.

She added: “I really wish it (the group) was there for me and my mother at that time. It’s more than a community group – I regularly get people tell me that it’s the best thing they’ve ever done.”

Pam Davies, 83, who has been a member of the group for the last three years, cared for her husband Tom, who suffers with dementia, until May when he had to go into a care home. He is no longer able to go to the group, but she attends every week. The group dedicates the same song – Cockles and Mussels by the Dubliners – to her husband each week.

“When I leave here, I go and see him and we have a little cry and I tell him we sang the song,” Mrs Davies said. “I remember when my daughter first got us to join the group, he said: ‘I’m not singing any opera.’ He didn’t want to come at first, but I remember when he first came he loved it straight away. He realised it’s all just about having fun. It’s a shame he can’t come anymore because his condition has got worse.”

As well as Mr Davies' favourite, this week the group sang Away in a Manger, Jingle Bells and Que Sera Sera, among other songs.

Sharon Brewer, 54, who is also a co-leader, says there is a particular reason why there are so many volunteers with the same title.

“It’s not us and them, the group is all about togetherness and friendship. We don’t want a hierarchy between anyone,” she said. “It’s a great feeling when people arrive here and say they can’t tell who has dementia and who doesn’t.”

Ann Newell, 82, who lives in a care home and has suffered from dementia for the last five years, said the group has offered her a “special place” and a chance to make friends since her husband died.

Mrs Newell said: “I’ve been very lucky in my life and I’m very lucky now with so many wonderful people looking after me. The group has really helped me make friends since my husband died. He’s always with me and I know the people in this group are always there for me too. There’s always someone here to give me a hug. It’s a really amazing place.”

Mrs Brewer summed up the group at the end of the service, saying: “Every one of us in one way or another has struggled in life. Life is hard for all of us in different ways, so we make a real effort to make this hour-and-a-half a time for us to have a sing and just be daft.”