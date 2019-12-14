JOBSEEKERS in Blaenau Gwent were given a taste of life in the Royal Navy earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL) - who lead the campaign to recruit 250 submariners by the end of next year – were at Ebbw Vale’s Jobcentre Plus.

They provided details of the roles currently on offer, including warfare specialists, medical assistants and weapon engineers.

Also provided was information about the training that is provided – successful applicants will receive specialist training that also provides a fully-recognised, degree-level professional qualification.

The Royal Navy’s director of recruiting, Captain Pete Viney, said: “The submarine service is a unique, challenging, yet hugely rewarding place to work. Submariners are part of an elite team within UK Defence, working with sophisticated technology and taking on some of the most demanding tasks in the Royal Navy.

“These are highly-specialised roles that can be difficult to recruit. Making them accessible to the broadest possible range of people – including those who may not have historically considered a role in the Royal Navy – enables us to attract the very best candidates, those that possess the right skills and mentality for a successful and rewarding career as a submariner.”

SSCL’s director of resourcing services, David Parsons, said: “Spending many weeks at a time submerged beneath the waves, Royal Navy submariners spend long periods of intense focus on everything from surveillance and intelligence gathering, to conducting covert operations with special forces.

“It is work that requires unique skills. By providing a glimpse into the world of life in the Royal Navy, we hope to appeal to those living in towns and cities, like Ebbw Vale and Merthyr Tydfil, where a career in the submarine service is not usually the obvious choice.”

People interested in a career in the Royal Navy’s submariners section can find out more and register their interest at www.beneath-the-waves.co.uk.