THE Neon will be a scheduled stop for the Soul Train later this month.

The show of 60's and 70's classic hits will be hitting the Newport venue on Sunday, December 22.

A range of performers will be taking on the task of recreating soul classics from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston and many more.

It promises to be a night of singing and dancing as the Motown and soul eras are brought back to life by some of today's most talented performers.

There are also bound to be some festive classics making their annual appearance in the show.

MORE NEWS:

Created by show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy, who has sold more than one million tickets for The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular Show, he thought it was time to get on the fun train with this spectacular performance.

There will be big dance tunes complimented by massive ballads that will see the night away as if you were back in the 70s.

The performance will see five or six lead singers showcase their talent with some of the biggest hits of the era.

The date at The Neon is the last performance of the year for Soul Train but they will be back in Wales next year too.

On Friday, February 7, the Soul Train will be stopping in Abergavenny's Borough Theatre.

Friday, June 19 will see the Soul Train at Monmouth's Savoy Theatre.

For further details on how to get on board visit www.SoulTrain.org.uk