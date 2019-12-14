AN art competition dedicated to Wales is looking for talented artists to take part.

The entries for the second year of Wales Contemporary will close on Tuesday, April 14.

Wales Contemporary celebrates all aspects of Wales and the entries are to be inspired by the heritage, art history, traditions, landscape and contemporary culture of Wales.

The competition is in partnership with the Welsh Government and was developed by the Waterfront Gallery in Milford Haven.

The entries will be judged by an expert panel including artist Basil Beattie, painter Gerda Roper and sculptor Sebastien Boyesen.

The best designs will be displayed at the Waterfront Gallery between June 13 and July 18. It will then be in the Senedd and Pierhead Building in Cardiff between August 5 and September 10.

All exhibitors will be invited to a private view and prizegiving at the Waterfront Gallery on 12 June 2020 when the following prizes will be presented:

• 1st Prize – £4,000

• Highly commended two-dimensional work – £2,000

• Highly commended three-dimensional – £2,000

• Young Artist Prize (25 and under) – £1,000

• Prize for artists born, educated or resident in Wales – £1,000

The following prize will be presented during the touring exhibition at the Senedd in Cardiff:

• Public choice – £1,000

Artists who would like to enter can submit a maximum of three artworks – in 2D or 3D form – in any medium apart from photography and film.

2D work is to be no bigger than 140cm in any dimension and 3D works are to be no bigger than 50cm in any dimension.

The submission fee is £15 for one piece, £25 for two and £34 for three.

All applications are to be made online and must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, April 14.