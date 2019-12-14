CHILDREN in Monmouthshire can now take part in the county council’s first Winter Mini Reading Challenge.

Community Hubs in Monmouthshire were so delighted with the results of Space Chase – the Summer Reading Challenge 2019 – that they have adopted the new winter version.

During the summer, 1,279 children signed up to Space Chase and 760 completed the challenge by reading six books during the summer holidays.

The new challenge started on Monday, December 2 and will finish on Monday, January 13, so there’s plenty of time to get involved.

The theme is Pugs of the Frozen North – an action-packed, adorable pug-filled adventure from the amazing Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre. It aims to encourage children to keep reading through the winter holidays.

To take part in the Winter Mini Challenge online, children simply have to read any three books of their choice, then rate and review them at www.winterreadingchallenge.org.uk

E-Books and audiobooks count too. Books added to the website during the six-week Mini Challenge period will count towards unlocking the special rewards, including a certificate to print off and keep, and a virtual badge for the child’s website profile.

The Summer Reading Challenge was a big hit with children and parents across the county and many provided valuable feedback which has been integral to the introduction of the Winter Challenge.

“It is a great incentive for children to read/enjoy books and visit this fantastic library,” one parent said.

“It was really fun – I enjoyed it very much,” a child said about the Summer Reading Challenge. “It was my first time and I thought it was amazing.”

Monmouthshire’s chief executive, Paul Matthews, said: “It was great to see how children embraced the summer reading challenge and I am so pleased to see that more children will have the opportunity to take part in the Winter Reading Challenge.

“Our hubs offer a diverse range of services and are widely used, I am confident that people will take the chance to get involved and visit their local hubs to see the wide range of books and activities on offer.

“Reading is so important and the challenge provides a chance for children and young people to read what they want and when they want with the added bonus of becoming mini literature critics.

“I look forward to seeing the range of books read and to see the reviews that follow.”