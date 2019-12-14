OUR dog of the week is Cwtch! Cwtch by name, and Cwtch by nature!

This sweet little terrier/chi mix was rehomed from Newport City Dogs Home earlier this year, but sadly his new fur brother simply couldn't get along with Cwtch, and after much heartache and soul-searching, Cwtch's adopters decided to return him to the centre.

(Cwtch is an adorable chi/terrier mix)

Cwtch has played happily with other dogs at the centre, but given his recent experience which was obviously upsetting for everyone involved, the staff feel Cwtch would be better suited to a household with no other animals.

He is a lively young fella, and won't take up much room, so if you have a small space in your home, and a big space in your heart, pop in to meet him!

Give the staff a call on 01633 290902 for more information, or pop in. No appointment needed.