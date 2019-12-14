PANTOMIME is rather a strange phenomenon. What would be deemed too politically incorrect (even in this era of Boris et al) at any other time of year suddenly seems highly appropriate and very funny as Christmas approaches. Moreover, much of what seems to appeal to regular panto-goers is the repetition and familiarity of aspects of pantos past rather than anything new or innovative.

This year the New Theatre production is Cinderella, that most traditional of pantos, and it ticks all the boxes in terms of what we have come to expect from the New Theatre panto - high production values with fabulous sets and costumes, big name stars and lots of local references including a Shirley Bassey cameo (in stereo this year). As a family we have come to see the New Theatre panto as an essential element of our build up to Christmas so expectations were high even if my rugby-obsessed son was a little disappointed that Gareth “Alfie” Thomas wasn’t appearing again this year.

This year’s panto features not one but two fabulously over-the-top panto dames in the form of stalwart Mike Doyle and newcomer (to the New Theatre panto at least!) Ceri Dupree. Doyle has become a much-loved fixture of the pantomime, having appeared for the past seven years, and he held the audience in the palm of his hand from his first “aaaawwwwright” to the final curtain. The addition of Dupree as his more dead-pan side kick worked incredibly well and I suspect that this will not be the last we see of this pairing (even if the cast did joke that Doyle won’t be invited back next year after a certain expletive left his mouth during one improvised sequence!)

They were joined by “TV star” Gok Wan as Cinderella’s “Fairy Gokmother”. His relative inexperience at panto didn’t detract from his enthusiasm as he threw himself into the role. He came across as thoroughly likeable with a willingness to laugh at his own expense and his frequent descent into fits of giggles simply endeared him to the audience. Somehow the contrast between the high production values of the show and the lack of professionalism (and I mean that in the best way possible!) of the stars works perfectly and the children, who had never heard of Gok previously, were completely won over by his performance.

Yes this was the story of Cinderella but frankly the story and the narrative were irrelevant. Magician Phil Butler, playing Buttons, completes the awesome foursome and in all honesty you could have stuck these four performers on the stage with a few props and costume changes and allowed them to ad-lib and the audience would have gone home happy!

So did we need the fabulous set pieces, gorgeous costumes and over-the-top scenery (at one point two Shetland ponies were brought on stage pulling Cinderella’s carriage, shortly followed by “snow” falling from the ceiling and landing on the audience)? Arguably not although this did all add up to an unforgettable evening, certainly our family’s favourite panto of the last few years. So this year’s panto - more of the same? Yes, but in a good way and with a little added magic. Highly recommended!

It will be in the New Theatre until January 12.

By Rhiannon Callaghan