AN ABANDONED car, which appears to have been set on fire, and a heap of rubbish have been dumped in Wentwood Forest.
Gwent Police Rural Crime team spotted the fly-tip on a night patrol.
In a tweet, they said: "Enjoyed working with senior management in the rural community this evening.
"Taking in the rural crime that sadly blighted our rural landscapes like this flytipping in a local beauty spot at Wentwood."
