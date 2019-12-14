AN ABANDONED car, which appears to have been set on fire, and a heap of rubbish have been dumped in Wentwood Forest.

Gwent Police Rural Crime team spotted the fly-tip on a night patrol.

In a tweet, they said: "Enjoyed working with senior management in the rural community this evening.

"Taking in the rural crime that sadly blighted our rural landscapes like this flytipping in a local beauty spot at Wentwood."

READ MORE: