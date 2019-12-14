MORE than 30 rail services in Gwent and throughout Wales have been cancelled today due to a lack of crews.

Evening services on Saturday across Wales have mostly been affected by the cancellations, including trains to and from Cardiff, Swansea and North Wales.

Transport for Wales said other services were also affected due to crew shortages and were terminating early or not stopping at the usual stations.

Replacement bus services were also being run to cover for a lack of trains.

On the penultimate weekend before Christmas, those returning from Christmas shopping or due to head out for Christmas parties could be affected by the cancellations.

Some rail users have used Twitter to vent their frustration at the cancellations and delays.

One criticised the service from Pontyclun, describing it as a "joke".

"Tried catching the 11.50am once again train overloaded and not able to get on with my daughter," they wrote.

"This also happened three weeks ago. Another 30 or so people also missing the train. When is this going to stop? More trains are needed at Pontyclun."

Another wrote: "12.07pm from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury cancelled. I don't pay almost £100 to sit on a replacement bus for a 1/3 of my journey and miss all of my ongoing connections. Terrible."

Timetable changes are due to be introduced from December 15 across Wales, which will see Sunday services "look more like the midweek".

Chris Pearce, head of operations for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: "There are changes right across our network that passengers need to be prepared for, including new Sunday services on some lines that have not received a Sunday service before.

"The whole timetable change will deliver a substantial boost for passengers and the economy across South Wales and we've been working very closely with our partners at Transport for Wales and GWR to encourage passengers to plan ahead."