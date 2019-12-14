DECCA Gold has announced the forthcoming release of Bill Whelan’s album Riverdance 25th Anniversary: Music from the Show, including a UK tour with a date in Cardiff’s St David’s Hall from the Monday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 3, next year.

Celebrated around the world for its Grammy-award winning score, thrilling energy, and passion of its Irish and international dance, this release is the powerful and stirring reinterpretation of Bill Whelan’s mesmerising soundtrack to Riverdance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan went back into the studio to re-record the soundtrack to the show.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “The music has moved into a very different position from when we first recorded it.

“A lot of players on the original recording would have only heard the music a day or two before whereas in this case, the music has almost been in the ether for a lot of the musicians, many of whom weren’t even born when I first wrote the score.

“As a result, these players come to this recording with a unique virtuosity – distinguished with both a familiarity and an energetic freshness”.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan, and director John McColgan.

Since it began, Riverdance has been seen live by more than 27.5 million people.