DOGS Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, will be delivering a record number of hampers to dogs in Wales whose owners are either homeless or in housing crisis this Christmas as demand for their parcel service continues to rise.

Every Christmas, the charity brings festive cheer to homeless owners and their dogs through its Hope Project, by delivering hundreds of canine hampers to those in need.

This year, more than 177 dogs across Wales are set to benefit from the service, up from 119 dogs last year.

The increased demand for Christmas hampers comes as homelessness in the UK continues to rise. In 2018 there were 320,000 people recorded as homeless in the UK.

Dogs Trust have been running the Hope Project since 1994 and delivering hampers filled with treats, toys, collars, leads and warm winter dog coats. The charity also supports homeless dog owners all year round by offering free veterinary treatment to dogs whose owners are homeless or in housing crisis, as well as working with housing providers across the UK to encourage more hostels and emergency shelters to become dog friendly.

Clare Kivlehan, head of Dogs Trust Outreach Projects, explains: “For anyone experiencing any sort of housing crisis their dog will often be their only companion and source of love and support. Sadly, numbers of people rough sleeping or experiencing other types of homelessness has continued to rise and with that, so has demand for our Christmas hampers.

Amy Lee Pierce at homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich, said: “We have seen a huge increase in demand for our services over the past few years and schemes like the Hope Project, which give advice and practical support to vulnerable people are more important than ever. We all know that solving homelessness goes beyond putting a roof over someone’s head and removing barriers to accessing accommodation is at the heart of everything we do at The Wallich. We look forward to working with Dogs Trust in 2020 and welcoming more pets and their owners through our doors.”

To find out more information visit: www.dogstrusthopeproject.org.uk