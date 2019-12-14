A DANCE group in Newport for women over 55 that offers “friendship and companionship” will be featured on S4C this Christmas.

NuWave will have performances shown on the Welsh broadcaster’s idents – the breaks between programmes.

Their routine reflects the impact dance has had on their lives.

“NuWave is a dance performance group for ladies from all walks of life but for them the group extends beyond just dancing and performing,” said Kathryn Williams of Rubicon, who run this dance group and more, providing activities to people of all ages and disabilities.

“It offers them friendship and companionship.

“The dancing keeps them active, so they challenge themselves and challenge what it means to be creative when you are older too.”

Bethan Tame, S4C indent producer said she wanted the indents to “portray the idea that dance is beautiful, inclusive and accessible”.

She added: “I hope that our Christmas idents will raise awareness of the fantastic work done by all the organisations taking part.”

Three other dance groups – from Cardiff and Powys – will also feature.