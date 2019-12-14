A DOTING granddaughter surprised her grandfather by publishing a book of his poetry.

Owain Symonds, 87, from Pontllanfraith has spent 64 years building a vast collection of poems covering various themes.

The poems touch on love, life in the valleys of South Wales, family connections and what it means to be part of humankind.

87-year-old Owain Symonds with his granddaughter Alex Symonds, 30, who self-published his poetry.

His family always loved to read his poetry and granddaughter Alex Symonds, 30, said: “Owain is a fantastic grandfather and always entertained us as children.

“He wrote us short stories about animals and magical places. As a child I enjoyed his poem Bluebell Wood which was very mystical and imaginative.

“As I grew older, his poems on growing up in South Wales and navigating relationships really began to resonate with me. I hoped that more people would get the chance to appreciate them and decided to do something about it.”

Owain Symonds in his younger days and during his prime writing period

Mr Symonds wrote his last poem Autumn at the age of 82 and due to sight loss, feared he wouldn’t be able to share his poetry with the world – until Ms Symonds surprised him.

The book of poems is called Manimals after one of his poems.

Mr Symonds said: “It’s hit me hard to realise that my poems are published. I never thought it would happen.”

Owain Symonds from Pontllanfraith with his poetry book Manimals

Mr Symonds has always enjoyed writing. As a child, he would work through his breaks at Crindau Primary School to finish his essays and he was even recommended by his head teacher to apply for a job at the South Wales Argus because of his writing abilities.

At the age of 17, he joined the Royal Navy and while he was aboard the HMS Ocean in Hong Kong, he started writing poetry. His first poem The Pauper’s Dream was penned at 18.

Mr Symonds used his personal experiences and local events as inspiration. His favourite poem The Miner’s Song was inspired by living in a mining community and regularly hearing reports of miners being trapped underground.

Here is a sample of one of his poems:

Burglars

There is a thief in every house

In most not one, but two

They do not want your money

Your silver or your gold

All they want from you

Is that you swiftly soon grow old.

The cobweb strands in your hair

And the gleam lost from your smile

Are just two of the treasures

They will steal with stealth and guile.

You may think you can fool them

And ignore your mirror’s stare

With dyes and with cosmetics

To hide your greying hair

But they have already stolen

The youth you once had there.

Perhaps you haven’t noticed them

When at night your doors and windows lock

The most feared of our burglars

The calendar and the clock.

Manimals by Owain Symonds is available on Amazon as an e-book and a paperback.