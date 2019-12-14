A RANGE Rover Evoque, a Rolex worth £9,500, and a Buckinghamshire cottage were among the items up for auction in Newport on Wednesday.

The auction was the latest of Wilsons Auctions' government property auction in the city, offering bidders the chance to get heavy discounts on items which had been repossessed by the government or were proceeds of crime related assets.

And December's auction included properties from across the globe - with a two-storey house on Croatian coast worth £90,000 and a plot in New Foundland, Canada, worth £50,000, alongside a detached bungalow in West Yorkshire worth £175,000, and the £380,000 Buckinghamshire cottage.

The house in Croatia went for £30,000, while the Canadian plot was sold for £5,000 - just 10 pent of its estimated value.

Of the vehicles up for auction, the Range Rover was sold for £8,850, a 2015 model Mercedes C250 AMG went for £9,000, and the 2014 registration Smart Fortwo sold for £5,400.

(Bidding for a Buckinghamshire cottage at the Wilson's Auction in Newport.)

A number of smaller items were also available, including a Hugo Boss bomber jacket, a Versace jumper, multiple iPhones, and a selection of gold jewellery.

Two TVs were also up for auction, along with a couple of Xbox Ones, a pair of wireless headphones and two Pioneer media players.

Of the watches available, the £9,500 Rolex was auctioned off for £5,750, a Raymond Weil watch worth £1,350 sold for £175, a Vivienne Westwood Orb II worth £185 sold for £35. A £3,000 Muhle Glashutte Chronograph watch sold for £600 and a Tag Heuer Aquaracer sold for £750, despite having a retail value of £1,900.

(A Mercedes C250 AMG which sold for £9,000 at the Wilson's Auction in Newport.)

Wilsons Auctions holds more than 2,000 auctions a year across its 18 UK sites. Across the sites, more than £100 million has been returned back into the public purse government asset recovery work, which has seen it responsible for returning over in recent years.