BRITISH Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a sexual assault on a train between Newport’s Pye Corner and Cardiff Central stations.

A teenage girl is reported to have been touched inappropriately on the hands, stomach and hair by a man.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Two male passengers intervened after growing concerned for the girl.

“The incident happened at 7.30am on Monday 2 December between Pye Corner and Cardiff Central stations.

“The same man is then reported to have grabbed a woman, aged in her 20s, by the waist at Cardiff Central station.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image.”

Detectives would also like to speak to the passengers who intervened on the train to gather their witness accounts.

Anyone who knows the man can contact police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 70 of 02/12/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.