A school that was previously being monitored by Estyn has changed drastically over the past year. BROOKE BOUCHER reports

PONTHIR Church in Wales School, located in the village of Ponthir in Torfaen, was being monitored in 2018 but since headteacher Anna Britten took over in September of last year, significant improvements have been made.

The newly introduced curriculum is called the 'Aspire Curriculum' which stands for aspiration, spirituality, peace, independence, respect and endurance.

As a small establishment with just over 100 pupils, it means that everyone can be involved in the same topic from reception to year six.

Each term, the pupils design the topics for the theme that they’re focusing on; this autumn it was ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ where they embedded aspects of film and fantasy into their learning.

For example, in their literacy class the students were hard at work recreating the story of Sleeping Beauty through the perspective of the witch.

Also, the theme has meant that there has been great focus on creativity, especially filmmaking as pupils have been scriptwriting and directing their own films that will be shown in a Oscar-style assembly once they are completed.

When Estyn came to inspect the school last year, the one aspect they wanted to see improved more than anything was the children’s lack of digital skills; and upon returning, they had nothing but praise. The school was also fortunate to have been given a grant from the Arts Council of Wales.

Intertwined with learning about editing and using a camera, pupils are using their maths skills as they are being taught about the costings of films.

Mrs Britten said that using real life contexts if a great way for the students to learn, as they are learning with real purpose.

Virtual reality learning has taken over the school, with most lessons using the technology to engage pupils. Last year, the students were taken to a rainforest full of orangutans to highlight their threat of extinction.

Coding has become intertwined throughout many subjects, with pupils creating their own games around World War Two and creating their own games to put on Twitter so that other people can play them.

Making efforts to promote the environment is an important feature of the school, with youngsters recently getting rid of disposable cups throughout and investing in reusable ones.

In addition, pupil voice group, Fairtrade, Eco and School Council, have been trained by a Torfaen County Borough Council energy officer so that the children can monitor how much electric and energy is being used in the school and how much it costs.

The school has an immense section of land surrounding the school where the children can play, which has also been used to create a meadowland and is where forest school takes place.

Children can ride their bikes, scooters, various sports take place on the junior yard, and there is a building area where hedgehog homes have been made.

Recently they have been donated waterproof speakers to use outside by Friends of Ponthir for those interested in dance and drama.

Pupil Voice allows the children to represent the school and give them a voice in things that matter to them, while teaching them independence and responsibility.

The main Pupil Voice sections are Fairtrade, Eco and School Council, Criw Cymraeg, Super Ambassadors, Playground Pals, Anti-bullying Champions, House Captains, Sports Ambassadors and Mindfulness Champions.

Criw Cymraeg have successfully reached their bronze award and are currently working towards silver. They have the responsibility of improving Welsh speaking around the school and will award those that are seen to be speaking it and using the phrase of the week. As well as Welsh, pupils have also learnt the basics of French, Japanese and German.

Super Ambassadors are chosen by the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, who are set a mission each term. The pupils were given The Revolve Project where they had to set up a uniform re-use shop to focus on the environmental benefits of reusing uniform to help limit the burden on families caused by the costs of school uniform.

Mindfulness Champions are taught techniques on how to improve their mental wellbeing, which they then teach to those around them – the school are committed to regulating mental health.

There is plenty of musical talent in the school, with so many pupils wanting and being motivated to play an instrument or sing.

Overall, the school has gone on a big journey with their curriculum change and introducing new and improved practices in the school to improve their Estyn report – which they successfully did across all areas.

Their ethos, which they have kept throughout, is “together we care, learn and grow”, one which Mrs Britten feels fits perfectly as the children are able to work closely together due to the small size of the school.

