A NEWPORT man lost a massive seven and a half stone in time for Christmas.

Stephen Lloyd Enos, 46, was 20st 10lbs at his heaviest, had suffered from lack of sleep back problems, as well as diabetes and high blood pressure as a result.

But now he has managed to drop down to 13st 5lbs, and has been voted the Bettws Slimming World group’s Mr Sleek 2019, after fellow members were wowed by his achievements.

Mr Enos said: “I am looking forward to Christmas this year knowing that I now have the confidence to wear outfits that I couldn’t or wouldn’t have last year.

“Now I’ve won the title of Mr Sleek, I have even more to celebrate and I know this festive season will be extra special.

“Being voted for by the other members of the group is really great because it is thanks to them and their support that we’ve stayed committed to losing weight.

“As a man, joining a slimming group is quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made”.

Mr Enos before his weight loss

Mr Enos began following Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan after being diagnosed with diabetes. The plan encourages members to satisfy their appetite on healthy foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and more.

Lisa Parnell, who runs the Bettws Slimming World group, said she is extremely proud of Mr Enos, and that after his years of being bullied in school, seeing him today has been an absolute pleasure.

"Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time," she said. "However, I know a lot of my members have told me they'd often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad.

“This year I know Stephen will feel completely different from previous years. I hope he’ll be accepting every invitation he receives and showing off his fabulous new zest for life.

“I’ve no doubt that he’ll inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little of a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a huge difference to how you feel about yourself and boost your confidence.

"Stephen is much happier, healthier and fitter and every week the group loves hearing about his progress".

Mr Enos after his weight loss

Slimming World's annual Mr Sleek competition recognises members who have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, and who look great in their Christmas party clothes.

The Bettws Slimming World welcomes new members, who can join at Bettws Social Club every Wednesday at 6pm, or Thursday at 9.30am. For more information, telephone 07490 706047.