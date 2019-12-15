RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire are being encouraged to think about the impact the festive period will have on the environment with a light-hearted film sharing a big message.

I’m Dreaming of a Green Christmas, a reworking of Bing Crosby’s Christmas classic, has been produced by Monmouthshire County Council in partnership with pupils from Ysgol Y Ffin, the council's waste and recycling team, and Gwent Music.

The council is encouraging more residents to stop and think about what they buy, shop local and recycle more this Christmas. It is estimated that 30 per cent more waste than usual will be created during the festive period.

Around the world, two million turkeys, 100 sq km of wrapping paper and more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic packaging will be binned on Christmas Day.

Black bags in Monmouthshire still contain around 25 per cent food waste. All food waste can be recycled in the kerbside collection creating fertiliser and electricity. Food waste collected in Monmouthshire goes to an ‘Anaerobic Digestion’ processing facility which captures the methane and turns it into energy.

The council is encouraging people to make food waste history, with the message that you could save up to £700 a year on your food bill. In the UK we throw away more than seven million tonnes of food and drink every year.

Cllr Peter Fox, leader of Monmouthshire County Council said: “Protecting the environment is something I feel very strongly about. It is also an issue that is very much at the forefront of every residents’ minds, both young and old, across the county.

“This year has marked the beginning of a pledge by Monmouthshire County Council to stand strong with citizens across the globe to try and reduce the impact we are having on the world”.

Become a champion recycler and find out what goes in each bag – take a look at their leaflet and find out when your collection day is via the website: https://monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/food-waste-collection/