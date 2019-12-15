PRIMARY school pupils have created picture books for children to help them to lead healthier lives.

Pantside Primary School in Newbridge teamed up with Georgetown Primary in Tredegar, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Gwent Regional Partnership and Petra Publishing for the two picture books.

The Colossal Cat - written by Pantside Primary - tells the story of Colin the cat who realises he needs to make huge changes to his diet and lifestyle to be able to feel happy and healthy again.

The pupils and partners hope the book will help families sensitively explore the issues around obesity and its causes.

Year six teacher Miss Rogers said: "It was a pleasure to work with Mike and all the other professionals on this project.

"The students were engaged throughout the whole process and were a central part of all the decision making.

"This project has had a profound impact on all learners, supporting us to become informed citizens of our community and leaving a lasting legacy."

Headteacher Mrs Bennett added: "This has been an exceptional project that's had the students enthused from beginning to end. The outcome, The Colossal Cat, is certainly something worth celebrating."

The second book - Elephant in the Room - was written by pupils from Georgetown Primary and discusses how to help children understand and cope with their feelings of loss.

The book supplements the Ffrind i mi (Friend of mine) initiative that has looked to combat social isolation and loneliness across Gwent over the past two years.

Both titles will be shares with libraries, schools and doctors surgeries throughout Gwent and beyond following an official launch at Llanhilleth Miner's Institute in Abertillery on Thursday, December 19.

After this date, the books will be available through Petra Publishing and all money from the sales will go towards the creation of more books.

The books follow last year's Billy the Superhero which introduced health and social care to children throughout Gwent.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council with responsibility for education said: "What a fantastic way for Year Six pupils at Pantside Primary School to develop their literacy and storytelling skills whilst having fun.

"The Colossal Cat is a book to be proud of and will hopefully help other children understand the importance of maintaining a healthy diet."