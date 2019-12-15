CRITICALLY acclaimed stand-up star of Taskmaster, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Hypothetical Lou Sanders announces a UK tour of her brand-new solo show Say Hello To Your New Step-Mummy, with a stop at Cardiff’s Glee Club on Sunday, January 26.

Consistently a critics favourite, Lou’s celebrated 2018 show Shame Pig was selected as a top show to see in The Mirror, The Guardian, Guardian Guide, The Times, The Scotsman, Evening Standard, Time Out, The List, The Daily Express, and Edinburgh Festivals Magazine and played to sold-out audiences every day of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 and across the UK where she picked up a Comedian’s Choice Award and an Edinburgh Poster Award win.

Her writing credits include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Mock The Week and Miranda Hart’s live tour.

Tickets can be found at Lousanders.com