WE HAVE a very special Cat of the Week this week (as they all are!).

Meet Gwent Cats Protection’s brave, star girl, bendy Blue who is now ready for adoption.

Blue came into Cats Protection care at five weeks old with her mum and two brothers. Her front legs and (to a lesser degree) one of her back legs are deformed so she immediately had her front legs put into splints which have worked wonders.

(Little Blue as a young kitten)

Blue is the most gorgeous determined kitten, who has battled hard and made amazing progress. She is a beautiful girl and loves to cuddle and play.

She needs to be an indoor cat and find a home with no young children or young cats.

(Gorgeous Blue has blossomed)

Blue may need ongoing vets treatment as she grows which will be discussed at adoption time.

If you would like to give Blue her loving, understanding forever home, call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch