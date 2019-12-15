THIS week for Five of the Best, we asked you to tell us your favourite places to get your eyebrows done in Gwent.

Here are your top choices:

Jamie-leigh Thomas at Euphoria Tanning, Cwmbran

Tina Mahagan said: “Jamie-Leigh Thomas at Euphoria Tanning is the best ever!

“Always go to her for my eyebrows and she knows exactly how I like them. She is worth a wait for an appointment too.

“Won’t go anywhere else and everyone who goes to her knows how exact she gets our eyebrows”.

Ashleigh Walley said: “Jamie-Leigh Thomas is definitely the best! I travel all the way from Caldicot to Cwmbran just for Jamie to do my brows, I will not let anyone else touch them.

“She is completely amazing at what she does and is well worth the travel and time. Would highly recommend my girl to anyone looking for the perfect brows”.

Jamie-Leigh Thomas works at Euphoria Tanning on 81 Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran.

Power Brow by Katie Angel Sparkes, Cwmbran

Shauna Taylor said: “Katie Angel Sparkes does the absolute best brows. Always coming out of my appointment loving them and always getting compliments on how they look.

“Would highly recommend Katie and will never go anywhere else!”

Lucy Jones said: “Katie Angel Sparkes is literally the brow Queen.

“She makes me feel amazing every time. I hated my brows but since Katie has done them, I finally have the brows I’ve always wanted and I’m confident again”.

Kimberley Jones said: “Katie Angel Sparkes, aka, Powerbrow Queen. No need for any other vote, she is the absolute Queen of brows.

“Friendly, reliable and recently trained with the Brow Daddy all the way from LA who does Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows.

“Literally would never go anywhere else, even in an emergency”.

Brow Avenue Microblading and Aesthetics by Levi, Newport

Tania Eagle said: “Always perfection on every visit. I have had my treatments with Levi Jade Cook since she has started her beauty treatments and would highly recommend her to any new customers”.

Bex Vizsla said: “Very friendly, approachable and goes into great detail on how every treatment works.

“Levi makes you feel at ease straight away and provides a great service. So so happy with my brows” Everyone has complimented them!”

Brow Avenue Microblading and Aesthetics by Levi is located in Glan Lyn.

D’s Beauty Newport

Angela Moulder McHale said: “I’ve tried so many others and this one is THE best. I won’t go anywhere else”.

Lisa Summers said: “I can walk out of the salon with confidence, she is amazing!”

D’s Beauty can be found in Newport Market.

The Haus of Brows, Newport

Margaret Brewer said: “I have an underactive thyroid and had lost much of my eyebrows due to this illness.

“Laura restored by brows with microblading and restored my confidence in my face. Laura takes exceptional care to make sure they are done in the colour and shape that you want, and that they look as natural as possible.

“I’m 60 years old and two years on they still look fantastic”.

The Haus of Brows are in Azira Aesthetics on 135 Commercial Street.