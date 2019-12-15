THE National Lottery jackpot went unclaimed on Saturday, and Wednesday's top prize is an estimated £2 million.
The winning Lotto numbers were 21, 02, 44, 32, 23, 49 and the bonus number was 56.
Set of balls 9 and draw machine Guinevere were used.
MORE NEWS:
- A look back at a time deaths on the railways were normal
- Girl sexually assaulted on train between Newport and Cardiff
- SCHOOL OF THE WEEK: Growth and mindfulness are the driving force behind Ponthir Church in Wales School
One player who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball is now a millionaire after winning £1.34 million, while 112 players matched five balls to win £7,963.
A total of 7,219 tickets matched four numbers to win £413 each.
One winner matched all five balls in the Lotto HotPicks draw to win £350,000 but no-one matched all the winning Thunderball numbers, which were 31, 19, 20, 04, 27 and the Thunderball number 06.