THE National Lottery jackpot went unclaimed on Saturday, and Wednesday's top prize is an estimated £2 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 21, 02, 44, 32, 23, 49 and the bonus number was 56.

Set of balls 9 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

One player who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball is now a millionaire after winning £1.34 million, while 112 players matched five balls to win £7,963.

A total of 7,219 tickets matched four numbers to win £413 each.

One winner matched all five balls in the Lotto HotPicks draw to win £350,000 but no-one matched all the winning Thunderball numbers, which were 31, 19, 20, 04, 27 and the Thunderball number 06.