ON Thursday, hordes of people turned out to vote for a new prime minister and their new representatives in parliament in the snap general election.

We delved deep into our archives for some pictures of past elections from the last few decades.

Votes are couonted at the Newport West by-election. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

By-election counts in Monmouth in May 1991

Ken Nixon from Llanyrafon proudly displayed his 'election-free zone sign in March 1993

Gerald Kaufman,Roger Evans, Frances David and Mel Witherden at a scrutiny by sixth-formers in Chepstow before the Monmouth by-election in May 1991

Voting at a council garage in Stow Park, Newport in June 1983

(The Duffryn Arms is used as a polling station for the 2017 general election. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Votes being counted in the Monmouth by-election in May 1991

MORE NEWS:

Votes ready to be counted in the Monmouth by-election in May 1991

The Active Living Centre, Pontypool was the location for the count for Torfaen in the 2017 general election