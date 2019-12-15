MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been hard at work capturing amazing images from around Gwent this week. We have included just a small selection here from the group, which has more than 3,200 members.

You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Roger Fuller took this picture of Christmas tree made from bicycles in Nash Road, Newport

MORE NEWS:

Someone was holding the moon one night over Talywain, Pontypool

Griff Rees captured this image in Tintern Abbey

Lewis Peake went for a walk in Wentwood Forest and captured this scene

Stephen Davies took a picture of the lightning tree in Bassaleg

Sunset over the Prince of Wales Bridge was taken by Fatima Richards

MORE NEWS:

Godfrey Pitman caught this squirrel raiding the bird feeder in his garden at Llanwern village