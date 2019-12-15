MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been hard at work capturing amazing images from around Gwent this week. We have included just a small selection here from the group, which has more than 3,200 members.
Roger Fuller took this picture of Christmas tree made from bicycles in Nash Road, Newport
Someone was holding the moon one night over Talywain, Pontypool
Griff Rees captured this image in Tintern Abbey
Lewis Peake went for a walk in Wentwood Forest and captured this scene
Stephen Davies took a picture of the lightning tree in Bassaleg
Sunset over the Prince of Wales Bridge was taken by Fatima Richards
Godfrey Pitman caught this squirrel raiding the bird feeder in his garden at Llanwern village