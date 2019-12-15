DO YOU recognise this popular Newport street?

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's Now and Then photograph was of Raglan Castle. Here's what you had to say:

This castle is the one in Raglan where I lived from 1936-1952. It's a place I would visit regularly. There also would be point-to-point horseracing held near the castle. The caretaker when I lived in Raglan was Reece Roberts, and him and his wife would live in a house in the grounds. I lived in the Beaufort Arms Hotel, which was managed by my family and we often had visitors calling for directions on how to get to the castle. The American GIs that came to the hotel most nights from their base near Clytha were also very interested in the castle. Most of the Raglan residents in those days had a free pass for the castle.

John Doggett, by email

This is Raglan Castle. The 'Then' photo dates somewhere between the late 1800s to 1920. The castle is late medieval (1300s), it's of old design shown by the flat faced towers - when cannons came into being, it was quickly found that round towers had a better chance of deflecting cannon balls. Raglan was owned by William Fitzosbern, but the castle was built by Sir William ap Thomas who changed his name to William Herbert. The castle is built of local red sandstone. Even now in it's ruined state, it is still very impressive - what it must have been like in its heyday. Many years ago, my wife and I used to sit on the grass outside with sandwiches etc and we were always attended by a small dog who would sit a few feet away waiting for bits - it wasn't disappointed. I guess it was a regular visitor - meals on wheels!

Dave Woolven, Newport