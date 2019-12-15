AN EVENT giving youngsters with special needs the chance to try out ice skating has been branded a huge success.

The event at the Celtic Manor Resort saw 130 people - including 50 children - strap on their skates and get on the ice, as well as meet Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as characters from Paw Patrol, and the big man himself - Father Christmas.

This was the second time the event had been held after it was a massive success last year. Kate Dixon, whose son, Leo, has autism, set up the event after finding it hard to find a festive event suitable for all the family of a child with special needs. Tickets for this year's wevent sold out in hours.

Kate Dixon and her son Leo. Picture: Toni Hawkins

“There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into the event," she said. “I have a disabled son myself, so I understand how difficult it can be to find a festive family event suitable for all the family.

“I want the parents to also enjoy the event and not be stressed by the challenging behaviour we face of our loved ones. Everyone should be able to enjoy this special time of year. With a few tweaks here and there, this can be achieved.”

Parents who took their children really enjoyed the event and couldn’t thank Ms Dixon enough for what she has done.

One, called Dawn, said: “It was amazing for our young special needs children to be given the opportunity again this year to spend a festive evening at the Celtic Manor ice skate and Santa experience.

“Many of our children struggle to understand Christmas and events like this allows them to realise something special is going on.

“Many people take it for granted that children do such fun events this time of year but with out special needs children it’s never that straight forward.

“Thank you to everyone who made this happen, inclusion is everything and the experience for our children is priceless.”

The event was funded by donations from Frenkel topping and a GoFundMe page, while organisations including A1 Jump and Bounce, door2door Santa, Tesco on Caerleon Road and Characters and Co lowered their prices specially.

Ms Dixon said: “I would also like to thank the fabulous team who volunteered their time by skating with the children on the ice, informing people where to go, arranging tickets, packing presents and taking photos of the families having fun."