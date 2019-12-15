OVER recent weeks, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from child sex abuse and drug dealing to drink-driving.

Their combined prison sentences totalled more than 20 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Peter Wyer

An 84-year-old paedophile was jailed for nearly 12 years after he abused four young girls over five decades.

Peter Wyer, of Greenfield Avenue, Newbridge, was convicted of a catalogue of sex offences which he first started committing during the 1970s.

At Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor James Evans read out impact statements detailing the profound effects his crimes have had upon his victims.

One said, “I feel hatred towards him” while another revealed, “I feel dirty by what he did to me”.

A third victim told how she suffered from “flashbacks” of the abuse.

Wyer was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault on a girl and one of a sexual assault on a girl.

He admitted eight of the offences and was found guilty of the other four charges by a jury following a trial.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed him for 11 years and nine months.

Jesse Jones

Dewi Thomas

Thomas Hunt

Jesse Jones, Dewi Thomas and Thomas Hunt ran a 24-hour service supplying cocaine and cannabis throughout Torfaen and were open for business on Christmas Day.

The drugs gang were toppled after they were exposed by an undercover operation carried out by Gwent Police.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how two of the gang sold cocaine to undercover officers posing as addicts in full view of schoolchildren passing by.

The trio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis between December 15, 2018 and June 19 this year.

Jones, aged 22, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for three years and four months by Judge Nicola Jones.

Thomas, aged 20, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Hunt, aged 21, of Teynes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for three years.

Megan Pantry

Learner driver Megan Pantry was caught drink-driving whilst in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

The young mum, aged 21, from Pontypool, was stopped by police during the early hours of the morning at the wheel of a Nissan Juke sports utility vehicle.

Prosecutor John Warren said that when officers initially spoke to her, the SUV started rolling backwards because she had not pulled up the handbrake.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Pantry was in breach of a suspended sentence for “nasty” assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft offences she committed in Newport last year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to having 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Pontypool’s Clarence Street at 1.40am on October 16.

The legal drink-drive limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

She also admitted to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Pantry, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 16 months.

Kirk John Stevens

Kirk John Stevens, aged 35, of Berllanlwyd Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood, was jailed for 28 weeks after he admitted two counts of breaching the terms of a restraining order.

The offences happened in the village in November.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs after his release from prison.