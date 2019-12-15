A CRASH has closed the A467 northbound between Risca and the Full Moon roundabout at Cross Keys, tonight.

Emergency Services are on the scene.

Diversions are in place which may cause congestion, and traffic is currently very heavy on the A467 southbound approaching the Cross Keys turn-off, prior to the Full Moon roundabout.

Gwent Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, and to find alternative routes for journeys.