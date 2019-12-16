HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week:

NICHOLAS SIMON LYNN, aged 44, of East Usk Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a machete in a public place.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £300 costs and a £115 victim surcharge for the offence committed on Chepstow Road in April.

The machete was forfeited and destroyed.

MEZO HOSPITALITY LTD/THE FAMILY KEBAB SHOP, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, was fined £1,500 after entering guilty pleas to three counts of breaching the terms of a notice under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 in that it was open for business beyond midnight once and after 2am on two occasions.

The company was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £50 surcharge.

DECLAN DANIEL ALDRED, age 22, of Roundhouse, Nantyglo, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to his third driving whilst disqualified offence.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Aldred’s driving record endorsed with six points and he must pay a £122 surcharge.

ION ROBERTO PAVEL, aged 21, of Belvidere Road, Liverpool, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of six jackets worth nearly £360 from Trespass in Abergavenny and shoplifting Hugo Boss clothes in Bristol.

The Romanian national must also pay a £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

JAN SIVAK, aged 37, of Gordon Street, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

Sivak was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

DENIS COVACIU, aged 24, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant’s driving record was endorsed and he must pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

KELLY BIRCH, aged 30, formerly of Pinewood Court, Pontllanfraith, was banned from the roads for 17 months after she admitted drink-driving for having 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100

millilitres of breath.

She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of amphetamine on a separate date.

Birch was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

AARON PREECE, aged 24, of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication in the Blackwood area and common assault.

He must pay £250 compensation to his victim and £85 costs.

DANIEL BAROTI, aged 18, of Somerton Road, Newport, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.