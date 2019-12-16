THE banks of the River Usk in Newport turned red yesterday, but it was nothing sinister - just dozens of Santas enjoying a bike ride to raise money for St David's Hospice Care.

The annual Santa Ride in aid of the hospice has become one of the most colourful fundraising events in aid of the charity.

And though the weather conspired to keep the number of participants lower than in recent years, there was a great spirit among those who braved the elements.

Dave and Mason Rees on the St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"The heavens opened when we were getting things ready and I think some people stayed away because of that - but it was still a great day because those those who did come along were really up for it," said organiser John Wheat, of Newport Social Cycling.

READ MORE

Richard Kelly sets off on the St David's Hospice Care annual Santa ride along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The St David's Hospice Care annual Santa ride in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"We had more than 50 people taking part - adults and children - and it was a good atmosphere."

The Santa Ride was run to a different format this year, with the start and finish point being to the rear of Castle Bingo.

The 3.5-mile circular course took in both banks of the Usk, and participants could do as many laps as they pleased.

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The entry fees - £7.50 per person, and £20 for a family, based on two adults and up to three children - all goes to support the work of St David's Hospice Care, and those taking part were also encouraged to raise sponsorship too.

Santa Claus was, not surprisingly, the most popular outfit, among riders, though there were several of Santa helpers among them too, and everyone had taken the time and trouble to decorate their bikes to add to the festive theme.

"People really make an effort with the costumes and the bikes, and that's all part of the fun," said Mr Wheat.

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The St David’s Hospice Care annual Santa ride sets off along the banks of the River Usk in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"It is thanks to them that this is such an enjoyable event.

"I'd also like to thank Castle Bingo for allowing us to use the rear of their car park, and the Hot Bread Shop in Chepstow Road, who kindly donated the mince pies.

"Special thanks too, to Christine Anne Smith, who knitted festive hats for people to wear over their cycle helmets, selling them for St David's."