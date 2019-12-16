PEOPLE in Wales who have yet to have themselves vaccinated against flu are being urged to do so, as the virus is now circulating.

Public Health Wales wants people to make having a flu jab part of their preparations for Christmas, to help avoid spreading it during festive season gatherings.

Increasing numbers of people are visiting their GP surgeries with flu-like symptoms, and there have been laboratory-confirmed cases of flu in Wales.

All of those eligible for a flu vaccination are advised to get it as soon as possible, but experts' focus is on children aged two-three years old and those with a long-term health condition.

“Young children are more vulnerable to flu and its complications," said Dr Richard Roberts, head of the vaccine preventable disease programme at Public Health Wales.

"Children are also ‘super spreaders’, very good at spreading viruses and infecting their family and friends, so protecting them helps protect those around them too.”

Flu can be a serious illness for some people. Complications can include bronchitis, pneumonia and meningitis, with complications more likely in young babies, pregnant women, older people and those with a long-term health condition.

People across Wales can get their annual flu vaccine free if they have a long-term health condition (from the age of six months), including moderate to severe asthma, along with pregnant women, children aged two-three years (on August 31 2019), those aged 65 and over, carers, and care home residents.

“No one wants flu for Christmas. Vaccination remains the single best way to protect yourself, and to prevent you passing it on to others," said Dr Roberts.

“If you are in an eligible group it’s not too late to have your flu vaccination and get protected.”

While most NHS flu vaccines are given in GP surgeries, it is also available for adults eligible due to a health condition or because they are aged 65 or over, in many community pharmacies across Wales.

To find more, visit www.beatflu.org