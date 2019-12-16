WITH Christmas shopping taking its inevitable toil on your bank balance, every penny saved makes a difference.

And as you stack up the mileage making customary visits to those distantly related family members who live, well, God knows where, the cost of refilling your car can slap you firmly in the face.

It’s why we’ve decided to take a look at the cheapest places to fill up in Gwent. Maybe that slap won’t sting quite so much anymore? Well, we can’t promise…

In Newport, supermarket chain ASDA offers the cheapest price per litre. Their store in Pill boasts the cheapest price for both unleaded and diesel.

You can get unleaded for 117.7p per litre and diesel for 122.7p.

And it’s a similar tale in Caerphilly, with the ASDA offering the cheapest deal across this particular borough. The ASDA on Pontygwindy Road is offering 119.8p per litre of unleaded fuel and 122.7p per litre of diesel.

In Torfaen, the Texaco garage in Pontypool has the cheapest price per litre of unleaded fuel: 121.9p. But the cheapest price for diesel is at the Tesco in Abertillery, which is offering 129.9p per litre.

The cost of unleaded fuel is 1p more expensive in Blaenau Gwent, with the cheapest price at 122.9p. This is offered at both the Tesco in Ebbw Vale and Murco, Brynmawr, Hilltop Garage. Both sites also offer the best diesel deals, too: at 128.9p per litre.

Things get a little more expense in Monmouth where the cheapest price for unleaded fuel is 124.9p – with both Esso, in Coleford, and Texaco, Motorhouse Service Station, offering this price. And, as with Blaenau Gwent, both stations offer the same price for diesel: at 129.p.

This is the fuel breakdown.

Newport

Unleaded:

117.7p – Asda, Pill

Diesel:

122.7p – Asda, Pill

Torfaen

Unleaded:

121.9p – Texaco, Pontypool

Diesel:

128.9p – Tesco, Abertillery

Blaenau Gwent

Unleaded:

122.9p – Tesco, Ebbw Vale and Murco, Brynmawr.

Diesel:

128.9p – Tesco, Ebbw Vale and Murco, Brynmawr.

Monmouth

Unleaded:

124.9p – Esso, Coleford and Texaco, Motorhouse Services.

Diesel:

129.9p – Esso, Coleford and Texaco, Motorhouse Services.

Caerphilly

Unleaded:

119.9p – Asda, Pontygwindy Road.

Diesel: