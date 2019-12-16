"MAJOR investment" for the NHS in Wales has been promised in the Welsh Government's draft budget for 2020-2021.

Later today finance minister Rebecca Evans will publish a draft budget for the coming financial year, which she says "will help to deliver a greener, more equal and more prosperous Wales".

The minister said: “This draft budget delivers on our promises to the people of Wales and invests to protect the future of our planet.

“Despite a decade of austerity, our plans will see investment in the Welsh NHS reach £37 billion since the start of this Assembly term in 2016.

“We are also providing major new funding to combat climate change and ensure our vital public services, such as schools and local government all receive funding increases.

“Our promises have driven our priorities in the face of ruthless UK government austerity that has left Wales worse off.”