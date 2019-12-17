AT THE University of South Wales, students on a huge range of courses get a real head start in their profession by learning in state-of-the-art simulated settings.

These include a courtroom; a legal advice clinic; a forensic crime scene house; film, fashion, photography and music studios; primary teaching classrooms; a stock trading floor; an internationally acclaimed clinical simulation centre for medical and nursing professionals; an aerospace centre with a real airliner and flight simulator; and sporting facilities used and endorsed by world champions such as the All Blacks and Springboks.

As part of this, the University’s Centre for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching (CELT) established a Community of Expertise more than a year ago, which has successfully helped to support, develop and recognise staff and students as developers, practitioners, researchers and leaders in simulation.

Last week, a team of USW staff led a symposium at the annual conference of the Society for Research in Higher Education (SRHE) – an international event which brings together researchers from more than 35 countries.

The 2019 conference, held at the Celtic Manor Resort, aimed to showcase research across every aspect of Higher Education, and this year was the first opportunity USW has had to present work from its Community of Expertise: Simulation.

Delegates learned about the USW Legal Advice Clinic, which offers free legal advice and assistance to member of the public on areas of law including employment, family, consumer, litigation and housing law. The Clinic aims to replicate the practice of a law firm, giving students a taste of life as a solicitor. Six of the Law School’s lecturers, who are qualified solicitors, closely supervise their work.

Attendees also heard about the University’s Hydra Simulation Centre. USW is the only university in Wales – and one of a few universities in the world – to have such a centre, in which sophisticated technology is used to teach police officers specific skills and develop their understanding of the law in a variety of situations.

Clare Kell, Director of CELT, said: “There is no set way to simulate: it’s all about choosing the right approach for the purpose. Bringing together our simulation experts has helped us recognise the wealth and diversity of simulation practice at USW, question why we do what we do and use this to develop a new model to categorise simulation practices. We gave the model a trial run at the SRHE conference and look forward to sharing and developing it more in the future.”